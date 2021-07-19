Anupamaa July 19 2021 Written Update: Family Inaugurates Anu's Academy And Vanraj's Cafe

Anupamaa July 19 episode begins with the family standing outside the dance academy while Anu performing the pooja. As Bapuji asks everyone to enter the academy, Sanjay intervenes and tells him about the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Rakhi then taunts them whether they invited any special guest for the ceremony to which Anu says that Baa and Bapuji will be cutting the ribbon. As they cut the ribbon, Pakhi, Kavya and Sonu make rangoli. As Dolly also enters the cafe and the academy, she says that she never went to such a homely cafe.

Rakhi manipulates Toshu

As the family enjoy seeing the cafe together, Rakhi tells Toshu that his impression will be ruined in front of his friends when they will learn that his father sells food. She also warns her on how his image is the most important thing in the corporate world and tells him to leave the place soon. K Rakhi taunts Kavya Rakhi then congratulates Kavya and takes a dig at her that she will soon be chopping vegetables for her husband to which she yells at her. Rakhi also warns Kavya to focus on her husband otherwise the history will repeat itself to which Kavya tells her to focus on her daughter as she is working with Vanraj in the cafe. Meanwhile, Anu asks Pakhi if she likes the cafe to which she praises how it is a cute cafe but does not praise her dance academy. READ | Anupamaa July 14, 2021 written update; Vanraj, Anu and family remember old days Nandini and Samar decide to speak to Pakhi As Nandini and Samar see Pakhi misbehaving with Anu, they speak to her about it and tell her that Kavya is doing the same with her and she should not fall into her trap. Pakhi then tells her not to interfere in the family matter as she is not family yet. Kavya overhears them and yells at them for provoking Pakhi against her. Their argument then begins on seeing a customer runs away. Anu then diverts the attention by acting like a customer and ordering a cup of tea while Kavya warns them that nobody will come to the cafe. Meanwhile, the entire family waits for the customers to arrive. READ | Anupamaa July 15, 2021 written update: Kavya challenges Anupamaa for a dance face-off IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

