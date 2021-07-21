'Anupamaa' July 21, 2021 Written Update: Anupamaa Decides To Teach Pakhi A Lesson

Anupamaa July 21 episode begins with Anu asking Pakhi to help her while the latter says that she needs Kavya. As Vanraj leaves for the cafe, Anu wishes him good luck and assures him that the day will be better. Meanwhile, at home, Baa tells Pakhi that if she wants she can show her anger but not misbehave with Anu. Baa also tells Kavya that she can try to fix her relationship with Pakhi and not spoil her bond with her mother, Anu. Meanwhile, Vanraj waits for the customers at his cafe while Anu asks Samar if he informed his friends or not.

Anupamaa July 21, 2021 written update:

Pakhi insults Anu in front of her friends

As they wait for the customers, the couple who arrived yesterday comes again and orders a coffee. Pakhi then arrives with her friends and Kavya goes to meet them. Pakhi then praises her for teaching her how to dance while her friends say that they thought she was learning dance from her mother. Pakhi then says that her mother does not have time for her to which Baa intervenes and says that her mother does a lot of work in a day and she even offered to teach her dance but she denied it.

Vanraj gets worried

Vanraj feels tensed as only one customer has arrived since morning to which Mamaji tells him how Anu began with her academy with one student and now she has several students. Vanraj fears that Kavya words might not come true. Meanwhile, as Pakhi and her friends sit together, Baa asks them whether they’ll eat anything to which they say yes. She then asks Kavya to cook for them and leaves.

Vanraj gets a huge order

Mamaji receives a big order and informs Vanraj about it. As he packs the food and waits for the customer to pick it, he worries that if the customer didn’t arrive, the food will be wasted. A car then approaches and takes the food package away telling Vanraj that Pakhi ordered it.

Anu feels upset on seeing Pakhi wasting food

As everyone gets back home, they see Pakhi and her friends enjoying the food while Anu observes that they did not eat all the food they ordered. Anu then asks Pakhi about what will she do with the leftover food to which she says that if she wants she can eat it otherwise she can throw it in the dustbin. Anu is shocked to hear this and decides to make her understand the value of food and money.

