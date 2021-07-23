'Anupamaa' July 23, 2021 Written Update: Rakhi Frowns Seeing Anu And Vanraj

Anupamaa July 23 episode: It begins with Samar and Pakhi arguing about the latter’s misbehaviour while Samar forcing her to apologise to everyone. Pakhi then yells at him and says that she did not do anything wrong and pushes Samar and falls off. Toshu then enters the room and shouts at Samar for hitting his sister to which Samar says that he should not judge him before listening to his side of the story. They both then argue further and try to beat each other up but, they suddenly stop when they see someone watching them through the door.

Anupamaa July 23, 2021 written update:

Bapuji feels terrible on seeing Samar and Toshu fighting

As Samar and Toshu fight, they stop when they see Bapuji outside the room. He then says that it is good that only he saw them in this condition and not others and wished that God hadn’t given him a long life to witness this. He then leaves disappointed, while Baa asks Anu not to bother as children trouble their parents all their life. The next day, as Anu enters the kitchen, she sees Kavya has already prepared breakfast for everyone.

Pakhi misbehaves with Anu again

Kavya then tells Pakhi that she prepared chocolate sandwiches for her to which she gets happy. Anu then offers carrom seeds to Pakhi saying that she will need them later after consuming so much chocolate to which Kavya says that she is a kid and it is okay for her to have some. Even Pakhi takes Kavya’s side and taunts Anu by asking her the rate of the seeds so that she can pay.

Vanraj, Anu and Samar distribute pamphlets outside the cafe

Meanwhile, at the cafe, as Samar brings the pamphlets, they decide to give them to the newspaper vendor who can later share them with people. Vanraj then gives it a thought and walks out to distribute them to people by himself. On seeing him, everyone remembers how Vanraj used to sit in a lavish office while now he is standing on the road to promote his cafe. They all then join him and help him when Rakhi and Toshu enter the streets with their colleague and see them.

Rakhi fumes, call Vanraj & his family 'beggars'

As Anu and Vanraj see Rakhi, they offer their pamphlet to her to which she throws it on Vanraj’s face and leaves. Even Kavya sees them on the road and decides to go back as she will be insulted if people see her with them. Later in the day, as everyone returns home, they see Rakhi fuming while sitting on Baa’s swing. She then refers to them as beggars and tells them how they insulted her today. Vanraj then slams her for calling them beggars and tells her that it is his marketing strategy similar to what she does in her coaching classes. Rakhi even says how they even made Bapuji a beggar to which Vanraj warns her to shut up.

