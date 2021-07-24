'Anupamaa' July 24, 2021 Written Update: Anupama Warns Kavya And Rakhi

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's latest episode on July 24 shows Anu finally losing her temper and warning Kavya and Vanraj to stay off her radar. Read on for details -

Anupamaa July 24 update

Anupamaa latest episode begins exactly where the last episode left off, with Rakhi and Vanraj in a stand-off situation. When Toshu supports Rakhi, Anupamaa warns him to behave properly. Toshu then talks about how he is ashamed of his family, and regrets being born there. When Anu asks Rakhi to leave, she refuses and says she has more to say.

Kavya then interferes and yells at Anupama, blaming her for the entire ordeal. Rakhi joins in and the two berate Anupama, in terms of her education and qualifications, among other things. The two then start falsely accusing her of secretly wanting Vanraj, to which Baa comes to Anu's rescue and tells Kavya to watch her mouth.

Baa then argues with both Rakhi and Kavya, and warns them to not insult Anupama or else she will get violent. Rakhi tries to berate them further, using her daughter as an excuse and says how she fears that the family will turn her daughter [Kinjal] into a "beggar" just like them. Kavya continues to accuse Anupama of eyeing her husband and berating her even after repeated warnings from the entire family including Anu.

Anupama then finally loses her temper and asks Kavya if she has a problem living with her and Vanraj using the warehouse as a cafe to which Kavya says yes. Anupama then asks her to get out of the house if she has a problem, and to take Vanraj with her. When Kavya protests, Anupama yells and tells her that both properties are in her name and that if anyone has to go it has to be Kavya.

Vanraj then asks Anu what his mistake is, to which Anu tells him that standing by and staying silent is as good as doing something wrong, and then asks them to leave. Baa protests at the thought of her son being thrown out of the house, but Bapuji supports Anupama. Kavya finally begs Anupamaa to not be so cruel and let them stay, to which Anupama warns her that if she wants to stay in the house, she must do so without complaint.

