Anupamaa July 26, 2021 Written Update: Anupamaa Ignores Vanraj And Kavya After Their Fight

Anupamaa July 26 episode begins with Anu ignoring Vanraj, Pakhi and Kavya post their fight while Mamaji asking them to get his breakfast at the cafe as he is leaving. He then asks Toshu about Kinjal to which he says that she is at her mother’s house so that she can live peacefully for some time. Anu then taunts him to which he leaves frowning without having breakfast.

Anu tells everyone that she won’t go to the cafe

Baa then tells Anu that she will accompany her to the cafe as she needs to teach a few dishes to the chef to which she says that she will not go. Vanraj then asks her whether she is still angry at what happened earlier to which she says that she wants to focus on her academy. Kavya then tells him that she will come along and take care of the cafe. Meanwhile, Mamaji calls from the cafe and informs them that there are lots of customers waiting and asks them to arrive soon with Anu. He tells Vanraj that some old customers have visited the cafe asking for Anu’s special keto burger to which Vanraj gets worried as Anu denied coming to the cafe.

Anu reminisces good old days

Pakhi then asks Kavya for her dance practice to which she says tells her that they will do it later and ignores her. Meanwhile, Anu sits in the garden and recalls some good memories. At the cafe, the customers say that the keto burger is nothing like they had earlier and ask for Anu to which Kavya feels jealous and misbehaves with them. As their conversation heats up, Kavya offers them a 20% discount but the customers insult her and threaten her to do negative publicity for their cafe.

Kavya gets jealous of Anu’s demand among customers

As they argue further, Baa arrives out of nowhere with keto burgers and as they eat them, they love them. They even insult Kavya and tell Baa to remove arrogant employees like Kavya. Later, as everyone thinks that Anu sent that keto burger, Baa tells them that she made it after learning from Anu. As Anu arrives at the academy, Kavya yells at her while she tells her whether she can ever speak anything positive. Rakhi then arrives and sees that the cafe is full of customers to which Kavya takes the credit and says that it is because of her and Vanraj's efforts. She then makes everyone leave one by one and tells everyone that she sent these customers her.

