Anupamaa July 27, 2021 Written Update: A Food Critic Arrives At Vanraj's Cafe

Anupamaa July 27 episode begins with Rakhi revealing how she sent all the customers to the cafe to help them and immediately asks them to leave. As everyone fumes, she continues insulting the Shah family and even offers money to pay for the customers she sent. Vanraj then denies taking the money but Kavya insists on taking them as they fed them. Vanraj then tries to stop her but she snatches the money from Rakhi’s hand and goes to the billing counter.

Kinjal apologises on Rakhi’s behalf

As they reach home, Kinjal learns about how her mother misbehaved with everyone and apologises to Vanraj to which the latter says that she does not need to say sorry. She then offers him a head massage while Anu and Baa cherish that moment and feel lucky to have such a nice daughter-in-law.

Nandini and Samar informs everyone about the food critic

Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini rush to the house and inform everyone that a popular food critic, Mansi Jain will be arriving at their cafe and leaves everyone tensed. Kavya then says that if a critic will give a negative review, they might have to shut the cafe. Samar then tells them that she likes traditional food to which Baa says that they serve the same.

Everyone gears up while waiting for the food critic

As everyone reach the cafe, Vanraj begins tasting the chef’s dishes but feels that it does not taste like Anu’s dishes. The chef then urges him to call Anu for the day while Kavya asks Anu to help them. Anu then denies the request and ignores Kavya. Kavya then loses her cool and as she tries to hit Anupama who immediately holds her hand. Anu then leaves and puts on headphones and listens to music. Kavya then leaves fuming and says that if anything goes wrong, Anu will be responsible for it. She even tells Vanraj how she requested Anu and she still denied it and is showing attitude.

The food critic arrives

Meanwhile, Baa and the chef keep trying the dishes but are unable to get Anu’s touch. As they wander in stress, the food critic Mansi Jain enters the cafe and sees the menu. While she thinks about what to order, everyone prays that she does not order any of Anu’s signature dishes. She then orders two dishes from the menu that happen to be Anu’s signature dishes. As everyone gets tensed on how to make the perfect dishes, Anu completes her dance class and tells them not to worry as she is here to help.

