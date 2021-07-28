'Anupamaa' July 28, 2021 Written Update: Vanraj Performs At The Cafe On Customers Demand

Anupamaa July 28 episode begins with Kavya yelling at Anu for denying to help her at first and later coming to the cafe. Anu then says why does she have a problem with her every time and further informs that Samar asked her to help them at the cafe. She then tells her that she will be professional and will charge for her services to which Kavya fumes and gives her money. She then tells her to handle the kitchen while she walks to Mansi and tries to impress her.

Kavya takes credit for the cafe

Anu then apologises to Baa for taking money from Vanraj while Baa says that whatever she did was right. As Anu prepares the dishes ordered by Mansi, Kavya serves them to her. Later, a customer sees the dishes and orders the same from Kavya but she misbehaves with them and denies taking their order. Anu sees this and silently goes to the customers and serves them the dish that they wanted. Meanwhile, Baa’s friends arrive at the cafe to which Anu tells her to accompany them to the table.

Vanraj gets a request from Baa’s friends

As Kavya continues to impress Mansi, Baa’s friends ask Vanraj to perform a song for them at the open mic. Then Samar and Vanraj perform together to a popular Bollywood song and delights the customers. Even Anu dances with Samar when Vanraj sings for the customers. After their performance, as Mansi finishes tasting the dishes, she pays the bill to which Kavya insists that it is on them. Mansi refuses to have food without paying and asks them for a picture of the owner. Vanraj then whispers to Kavya to call Baa and Bapuji for the photograph but Kavya ignores him and takes all the credit.

Kavya boasts her PR skills

The moment Mansi leaves the cafe, Kavya begins to boast that good food does not attract anyone and only good PR will help the cafe to which Bapuji taunts her and asks her why she asked Anu to come and help her. Kavya is left speechless while Vanraj thanks Anu for helping him. He even says that he knows that she took money from him only to show that she was not doing any favour to him. He then heaves a sigh of relief stating that Samar had gone on her and not on his father and further prays to get a good review tomorrow.

