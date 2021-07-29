Anupamaa July 29, 2021 Episode Written Update: Vanraj Blames Kavya For Cafe's Low Ratings

Anupamaa July 29 episode begins with Anu praying to God for good reviews from the critic while Kavya standing outside the house waiting for the newspaper vendor. The moment newspaper arrives, Anu catches it but Kavya snatches it from her hands and runs to Vanraj. She then calls him while reading the review and is left baffled when she sees that the critic gave them only two stars out of five. Even Vanraj loses his calm and throws the newspaper away. Meanwhile, all the family members arrive and ask them what happened.

Anupamaa July 29, 2021 episode written update:

Kavya blames Anu for low ratings

Kavya then yells at Anu for spoiling the image of their cafe to which Vanraj yells at her saying that it happened because of her behaviour. He then reveals that the critic clearly mentioned that she loved the food and the vibe of the cafe but hated the self-obsessed behaviour of the owner. Bapuji then tries to calm Vanraj down and asks him not to blame Kavya as she was just trying to help. Vanraj still yells at Kavya for ruining the image of the cafe despite his warning.

An unexpected twist that nobody predicted

As everyone is disheartened after reading the review, Samar gets a message from his friend who informs him about a Vlogger who gave her a review on the cafe. He then turns on the TV and sees that the Vlogger is the same girl for whom Anu served her dish. Anu recognises her and tells everyone that she saw her at the cafe. The girl then continues praising the cafe by revealing how everyone must visit the place as it has a homely atmosphere where even elderly people visit. She also said how the food is amazing and how cool Anupamaa is. She further informs her followers that the owner of the cafe is an amazing singer and wishes them luck if they can get a chance to watch him perform.

The family celebrates

As the family delights with joy on receiving the review, Kavya frowns at Anu and envies her. Baa then informs everyone that she is making some sweets on this happy occasion and goes to the kitchen. As Kavya sees everyone celebrating, she goes to her room while Vanraj follows her. He then asks her to forget what happened and celebrate it with them. Meanwhile, Toshu forces Kinjal to shift to the penthouse but she keeps denying it. She then says that they can visit the penthouse every week.

