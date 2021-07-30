'Anupamaa' July 30, 2021 Written Update: A New Bad News Arrives For Anu And Vanraj

Anupamaa July 30: The episode begins with Vanraj informing Anu that he will be paying rent to her to which she says that the place belongs to Bapuji and not her. Vanraj then friends her that since Bapuji handed over the property to her long ago, it is her who should be receiving the rent. Even Kavya intervenes and tells her that they do not want to work here for free. Anu then frowns and agrees to their demand.

Anupamaa July 30, 2021 written update:

Baa and Bapuji worry about Anu

Meanwhile, Baa and Bapuji talk about yesterday’s fight and say how Vanraj misbehaved with Anu even when she decided to help her in need. Bapuji says that Vanraj was at fault and adds that he cannot handle Vanraj and Kavya as they are arrogant. Baa then calms him down and assures him that she will speak to Vanraj about this.

Journalists arrive at the cafe to cover Vanraj and Anu’s story

Meanwhile, in the cafe, Vanraj shouts at the chef for not learning Anu’s signature recipes well. He then tells him that Anu will not be here forever and as the cafe has become famous, he needs to be ready for customers if they order any of Anu’s dishes. He keeps yelling at him until he realises that he crossed the line. Vanraj then apologises to him and asks him to resume his work. Two journalists then arrive at the cafe and tell Vanaraj that they saw the Vlog and wants to write about how he and his ex-wife have managed to stay friends even after divorce. He then denies speaking further about it and asks them to leave. While leaving they whisper that Vanraj’s ego got hurt as husbands can never accept their wife’s help. Vanraj hears that and yells at them to which they threaten him to do negative publicity.

Vanraj receives a notice

After a while, a government official arrives at the cafe and informs Vanraj that they need to pay the property tax worth 20 lakh that has been pending for years. He is left shocked on hearing this and sits behind the counter thinking how will he get the amount. Even Anu sees the notice and is left speechless. She then asks whether they can pay it in instalments to which Vanraj tells him that they need to pay it in a month.

Rakhi manipulates Toshu

Rakhi tells Toshu that he needs to get Kinjal out of the house as soon as possible to which he says that Kinjal isn’t listening to him and has created a special bond with his family. Rakhi then tells him to do anything but get Kinjal out of that house. Meanwhile, as Kavya arrives home, Pakhi excitedly comes to her and tells her about her competition to which she tells her to leave her alone as she is having a headache. Pakhi then walks away thinking that her mother only loves Toshu, Kinjal, Samar, and Nandini.

IMAGE: ANUPAMAA FANPAGE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.