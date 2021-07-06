Anupamaa July 6 Episode 2021 Written Update: Baa Surprises Anu With Engagement Rings

Anupamaa July 6 episode begins with Anu trying to convince Baa to accept Samara and Nandini’s relationship but she leaves angrily. Anu then apologises to Samar for spoiling his birthday party but Nandini asks her not to feel sorry. Meanwhile, Baa arrives with a set of engagement rings and surprises Anu along with all the family members. She then says how happy she is that they awaited their approval instead of forcing them to accept their relationship.





Anupamaa July 6 episode written update

Baa taunts Kavya

As Baa appreciates the efforts made by Samar and Nandini to get their approval, she takes a dig at Kavya by stating how some people get married without the approval of their elderly. Kavya then gets angry to which Baa tells her that she is just talking in general and not taunting her. Even Vanraj approves of their relationship and blesses them. Anu then asks Kavya if she has a problem with it to which she asks how they do not have a problem with Nandini anymore and why didn’t they accept her. Vanraj then intervenes and asks her to answer with a yes or no. she then states that she does not have any problem.

Family celebrates Samar & Nandini’s engagement news

The entire family then enjoy this news by having the cake. Later, Vanraj goes to Samara ns asks him about his dance workshop and tries to lower down the differences between them. He then hands over a policy to Samar that he bought a long time ago and as Kavya notices it, she gets jealous. Samar then tells his father that he will repay his mother’s loan with the help of this policy and later thanks Vanraj for it.

Vanraj warns Kavya not to interfere between him and his kids

As Samar leaves, Kavya talks to Vanraj about what he was talking about to which he gets angry and tells her not to interfere in his relationship with his kids. The next morning, as Kinjal and Kavya discuss details about an office presentation, Vanraj walks in and tells Bapuji that he will share the cafeteria business idea with his friend. Kavya then laughs at him to which he tells her to come up with some ideas too. Kavya then leaves telling him that she had to attend a client’s meeting but Vanraj takes a dig at her by suggesting her to face the client instead of looking at the slides.

