'Anupamaa' June 14 Spoiler: Kavya And Anupamaa To Live Together In The Shah Household

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya and Anupamaa will be living under the same roof, as per Hasmukh's new emotional decision. The family fails to welcome Kavya with all the rituals and does it all for Anupamaa. More so, Hasmukh also changes the nameplate. Later on, Dolly does the needful for the duo and Vanraj rushes to his room without taking Kavya.

Anupamaa 14 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 14 June 2021 full episode, Anupamaa enters her kitchen after so many days and feels delighted. She talks to her utensils and spices and tells them they were always there for her as whenever Vanraj had broken her trust, they listened to her. She prays to God that the kitchen should never get divided and only then they all will be able to live peacefully.

Later on, Vanraj lashes out at Kavya for asking Anupamaa to make coffee for her. He tells his wife that she will never become the daughter-in-law of the house just by chanting the same, she will become only after her deeds are loved by his parents. He asks Kavya to start working in the house and asks her to learn to fulfil her responsibilities in a better manner.

Rakhi taunts Kavya and tells her that her husband is not on her side. Kavya hits back and tells her that she will kick out his entire family from the house once she wins Vanraj's heart. Rakhi adds fuel and informs Kavya that the whole house works according to Anupamaa's norms and now it's going to be a huge problem to change this.

Later on, Dolly bids adieu and leaves for her home. While she expresses her feelings for her sister-in-law, Kavya interrupts and tells her that Anupamaa is not her bhabhi, and she is. Dolly explains to her the importance of family relationships and tells her she has become his brother's wife, but not her bhabhi. She adds that the bond with Anupamaa will never die even though she's not her brother's wife anymore. Kavya fumes and decides to decorate the room for herself, whereas Anupamaa redecorates the storeroom.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

