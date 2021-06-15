'Anupamaa' June 15 Spoiler: Shahs Re-decorate A New Room For Anupamaa, Kavya Feels Jealous

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya is leaving no stone unturned in taking what's hers. She decides to take Anupamaa's room and hence the children of the family plan a surprise for their mother. Samar, Leela, Hasmukh, Paritosh, Kinjal, team up to re-decorate the storeroom into a new living space altogether. They don't let Anupamaa do a thing, and once all done, they ask her to enter her new lavish room. Meanwhile, Kavya decides to throw Anupamaa's things from her room to make place for her own stuff.

Anupamaa 15 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 15 June 2021 full episode, Kavya plays her sly tactics and tries to instigate Vanraj against Anupamaa. She tells him that Hasmukh has smartly done everything in Anupamaa's name. She adds that they will be left homeless if anything further happens in the house. More so, since Dolly's child is also growing, even she will keep coming to their house often. Kavya continues that in this case, a financial backup in her name is very important as his entire family is against her.

Vanraj dwells on the conversation and decides to think of a plan. He later fumes at Kavya for throwing Anupamaa's things in the bin. He tells her that it was her room for 25 years, so her imprints will be found in every nook and corner of the room. Kavya decides to erase all Anupamaa's memories from the room and starts decorating it.

She orders some food from the hotel for Vanraj and her. While Leela argues with the delivery man, Kavya tells them that she wants to indulge in a healthy lifestyle with her husband and urges Anupamaa to not make any food for him henceforth. Anupamaa hits back and informs her that they don't count and prepare food and that everything is always made in quantity. The next morning, Hasmukh gets a shock as Kavya walks into the living room in her night suit. Anupamaa explains to her to wear decent clothes in the house in front of the children and parents.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

