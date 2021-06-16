'Anupamaa' June 16 Spoiler: Kavya Embarrasses The Shahs In Night Suit, Anupamaa Taunts Her

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Vanraj has been sandwiched between Kavya and Anupamaa in his own house. While Kinjal tells everyone that the daughters-in-law of the house will do the work, Kavya fumes at her and tells her that she has a job to look after and that she can’t keep doing household chores. She informs everyone that Vanraj doesn’t have a job, so she’s the bread earner between them.

Anupamaa 16 June episode spolier

In the Anupamaa 16 June 2021 full episode, Vanraj enters the living room and lashes out at Anupamaa for taunting him, however, she hits back and tells him that she’s the last person who wants to talk about him. Later on, Anupamaa explains to Kinjal to bear Kavya’s words and not lose her cool. As soon as Anupamaa goes to the temple in the morning, ladies from the neighbourhood taunt her for living with the Shahs after divorce.

Anupamaa tells them that it's not their business and that no one is allowed to poke their nose in their family problems. Leela also tells them that that they don't shy away from allowing their own daughter to live with them. Vanraj looks at this and once again taunts his ex-wife. Later on, Kavya embarrasses the entire family by walking into the living space in her night suit. While Hasmukh, Leela and Vanraj maintain silence, Anu informs Kavya to wear decent clothes in front of the children and elders.

Anupamaa prepares breakfast for everyone and Kavya and Vanraj get late to join them. While everyone leaves for their work, the duo gets vexed as there is no food left for them. Leela tells Kavya that she has to prioritise work and household chores. The latter gets irritated and goes to the kitchen to prepare sandwiches.

Leela tells Vanraj that there were so many parathas but his wife takes too much time in dressing up and hence they missed it. Anupamaa informs Kavya that there's food in the fridge, however, Vanraj tells her to make something simple. Anu seeks the blessings of her parents and leaves for a new day at school, leaving Vanraj jealous.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

