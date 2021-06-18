'Anupamaa' June 18 Spoiler: Kavya Announces She Has Hired A Full Time Maid

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some major drama as Kavya fails to ask Vanraj about his job interview. She tells him that she has a lot of work in the office and that managing the house with so many commitments is impossible. Vanraj tells Kavya that Anupamaa has also returned from work and the first thing she did is make tea for his parents. Kavya lashes out at Vanraj and asks him to do all the work by himself. Later on, the house gets divided as Kavya announces that she has hired a maid for them.

Anupamaa 18 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 18 June 2021 full episode, Anupamaa tells Kavya to handle the house just like she handles her office. The former tells her that the maid will not know anything about their house's traditions and that she will have to learn about everyone's preferences. Kavya hits back and tells her that she's hired a professional cook who will not only make food but will take care of the house responsibilities.

While the entire house discusses, Rakhi enters with Kinjal and tells everyone that she's also with Kavya. Kinjal informs her mother that she doesn't need a maid and that Anupamaa and she can handle everything, just like they were doing it earlier. Rakhi fumes in anger as she feels that her daughter will soon become like Anupamaa. Toshu also explains to Kinjal to hire a maid in the house as he wants her to focus on her career. Kinjal asks him to not interfere in these matters and tells him that she'll look after the responsibilities.

Later on, Anupamaa comforts Leela and Hasmukh who feel embarrassed after Rakhi and Kavya create a ruckus in the house. Anu tells them they don't have to worry as their stuff will be managed by her. Later on, she tells Vanraj to not lose hope and asks him to keep applying for jobs. He smiles and feels confident but Kavya gets vexed as she thinks she needs to keep a tab on Anu and his whereabouts. Kavya leaves everyone shocked after she tells them that the maid will stay with them from now onwards.

