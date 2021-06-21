'Anupamaa' June 21 Spoiler: Vanraj Gets A Job In A Cafe, The Family Is Overjoyed

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Kavya has hired a maid in the house for Vanraj and her. While she informs the family that Geeta will be only working for two people, the family gets vexed after Kavya also tells them that the maid will be living with them under one roof. Vanraj confronts Kavya and asks her to take the opinions of other people before making huge decisions.

Anupamaa 21 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 21 June episode, Samar and Nandini get emotional as they talk about Anupamaa's life. The former wonders how she'll live with Kavya in the same house. Meanwhile, Samar tells her that no issues will take place as they will put their heart and soul into the new academy and then the finances will also be set.

Geeta confronts Anupamaa and asks her why she's living in the same house after her divorce from Vanraj. Anu also tells her that whatever she wants to tell the world about her, she can, but she should always say the truth. Anu then tells Geeta about Jilmil and talks about how they have bonded so well after so many years.

Vanraj returns home and informs his family that he has got the position of sales and marketing head at his friend's cafe. Hasmukh, Leela and Anupamaa are overjoyed after listening to his decision. Hasmukh tells him that no job is small, and by working in a small company, his reputation will not be tarnished. Leela and Hasmukh wish for him to be blessed and hope that he gives his hundred per cent in his new job.

While the entire family is happy for him, Kavya tells him that she will not let him work in a small company. When Vanraj sits at the dining table, Geeta offers him food that is made in olive oil. Leela understands that her son doesn't like it and goes to serve him home-cooked meals prepared by Anupamaa. Kavya fumes as she has just taken one step ahead in taking care of her husband's health and his family has once again spoilt everything.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

