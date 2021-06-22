'Anupamaa' June 22 Spoiler: Vanraj Accepts The Job Offer Despite Wife Kavya's Refusal

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Kavya is against Vanraj taking up a job in a cafe. She asks him to take care of his reputation and wonders what will she tell her friends about his profile. Hasmukh, Leela and Anupamaa are for sure ready to witness a new fight between the couple. Hasmukh feels that his son has been happy after a long time but Anu tells him that they can't do anything if Kavya is opposing it.

Anupamaa 22 June episode

In the Anupamaa 22 June 2021 full episode, Kavya asks Vanraj to not risk his reputation. Later on, Vanraj tells Kavya that Anupamaa also reacted well to his decision. Vanraj tells her that she has kept a maid in his house to keep an eye on him. He adds that he's not going to ask any opinions from her and that he's never going to have tea without his family. He continues that he will take up the job despite her refusal.

Anupamaa is worried about Vanraj's whereabouts and she knows that a job is very important to him in this stage of his life. Kavya learns that it's impossible to stay with Anupamaa under one roof. She hatches a new plan to destroy Anupamaa's new academy plans. Vanraj sits at the dining table and Geeta offers him food that is once again made in olive oil.

Leela understands that her son doesn't like it and soon Toshu walks in with lots of samosas. Vanraj decides to eat the home-cooked meals prepared by Anupamaa and Kavya fumes as she watches him ignore his healthy lifestyle plan made by her. Kavya has just taken one step ahead in taking care of her husband's health but he has decided to not listen to anything.

He asks her to not keep an eye on him and asks her to leave him alone. Later on, Geeta advises Kavya to not leave her husband alone else she'll lose him once again. Meanwhile, Samar and Nandini explain to Anupamaa about the school's project and how they'll move ahead with the planning and execution.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

