'Anupamaa' June 23 Spoiler: Anupamaa Warns To Throw Geeta Out, Vanraj Supports

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as the Shah household has been divided into two parts after Kavya has hired a maid Geeta, who doesn't respect the elders in the family. Anupamaa also lashes out at Geeta after she spots her sleeping in the living room till late. Anu wakes her up and asks her to learn some etiquettes. After Geeta tells Kavya that she wanted to sleep a little longer, Leela and Anu get vexed. The entire house wakes up as Geeta creates a ruckus.

Anupamaa 23 June episode

In the Anupamaa 23 June 2021 full episode, Geeta complains to Kavya about Anupamaa's whereabouts. Kavya tells Anu that the latter can't afford a maid so when she can, she asks her to let her stay in peace. Kavya takes a dig at Anupamaa and informs her that she can't be like a maid in this house. Kavya feels like the entire house has targetted her and that everyone has gone against her. Hasmuukh interrupts her and tells her that if she's the daughter-in-law of the house, then Anupamaa is the daughter of the house.

Leela and the entire house fumes at Kavya for bringing Geeta home. The former asks Vanraj to make Anu and Leela learn some lesson. After this, he hits back at her and tells her that the maid is restricting his family's comfort and privacy in the house. Kavya thinks that she doesn't have parents and that's why the whole world demeans her. Anupamaa tells Kavya that Geeta is following in her footsteps as she's giving her the pay. Anupamaa warns Kavya and tells her that if there's anyone who behaves rudely with her parents, then she'll leave no stone unturned in throwing them out of the house.

Anupamaa continues that the entire family has decided to maintain silence as they don't like conversing with her. After her constant nagging, Anu decides to remove Geeta and interestingly, Vanraj too supports his ex-wife. Vanraj too informs Kavya that she has no rights to keep Geeta in the house as she's not right to treat her.

