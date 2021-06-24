'Anupamaa' June 24 Episode Spoiler: Kavya Swears Revenge As Anu-Vanraj Throw Geeta Out

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Geeta bids adieu to the family. Before she leaves, she belittles Kavya and tells her that Anupamaa has been supportive since day one. Kavya lashes out at the entire family for targeting her. She seeks help from Vanraj but the latter too goes against her decision and tells her that he will not allow anyone to stay in his house full-time as it reflects his family's privacy.

Anupamaa 24 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 24 June 2021 full episode, Leela informs Kavya about the Vat Savitri puja and asks Anupamaa to bring all the necessary essentials which will be needed. However, Kavya interrupts them and tells them that Anupamaa can no longer fast as now she's the ex-wife of Vanraj Shah. Anupamaa tells her to do it and asks her to fast for her husband's healthy living and age. Leela and Hasmukh feel sad as this year Anu decides to not be a part of the celebration.

Kavya takes a dig at her and informs her that all her fasting was a fail as she's got divorced from Vanraj. Kinjal requests Anupamaa to bring the materials as she has a lot of work in the office. Meanwhile, Nandini relishes some noodles and recalls all the fond memories. Samar enters her house and fumes at her for eating packed food. He brings her a home-cooked meal and she loves it. Nandini reveals that Anupamaa and he have spoilt her.

Samar is worried if Nandini will be able to do the chores in his house. However, she tells him that no one has seen the future and that there's no point in beating around the bush. Vanraj is all set to begin a new day at the cafe, whereas, Kavya asks Anupamaa to go back to her mother's house on the puja day. Anu tells her to not worry about anything as she's not like her. She adds that she's not someone who keeps an eye on someone else's relationship. The entire family enjoys breakfast while Kavya fumes. Anu forces Kinjal to eat as she has to fast tomorrow.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.