'Anupamaa' June 25 Spoiler: Anupamaa Comes To Kavya's Rescue During The Vat Savitri Puja

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Kavya forces Vanraj to keep a fast for her. The latter refuses her request and she blasts out at him. However, he's in awe of her new festive look. Kavya tells him that she's all dressed up for him and that she is very excited to celebrate the auspicious day with him. Kavya tells herself that she will fast to make Anupamaa feel jealous. She wants to show her how it feels to stay alone during festivities.

Anupamaa 25 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 25 June 2021 full episode, Samar and Nandini indulge in a sweet conversation after the latter tells him that she is not ready to keep a fast for him. Samar understands and tells himself that it's okay if she doesn't want to do it. Meanwhile, the neighbours are all set to belittle Anupamaa and Leela as they had created a ruckus last year. Kavya asks Anupamaa to take a look at her husband and her, to make Anu feel jealous.

Pakhi tells the family that Kavya was forcing Vanraj to keep a fast. Kavya hits back and asks the children to not keep an eye on her room. Kavya and Samar indulge in an ugly spat and Toshu also supports his brother. Kavya takes a dig at Anu and informs her that all her fasting was a fail as she's got divorced from Vanraj. Kinjal requests Anupamaa to ignore her and they all head out for the festivities.

While Nandini, Kavya, Leela and Kinjal perform the rituals, Anupamaa watches them and recalls all the fond memories. Samar fumes after his mother saves Kavya from falling. The thread once again breaks and Vanraj is sandwiched between the duo. Kavya asks Anupamaa to press her legs and takes a picture of her while she does it. Kavya wants to circulate the image everywhere to show how Anupamaa is working under her. Anu realises it and tells her that she can take as many photographs. Meanwhile, Nandini thinks that it would have been better if she would have fasted.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM ANUPAMAA

