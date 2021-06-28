'Anupamaa' June 28 Spoiler: Kavya Begins Her Vicious Plan, Manipulates Kinjal Against Anu

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Kavya is against Vanraj's work. While Kinjal cracks a deal at the office, she lauds Kavya for helping her out. The former also tells her father-in-law to help her with the statistics, however, Kavya informs the family that Vanraj will be able to help only when he gets some time off the cafe work. Anupamaa is shocked to see how Kavya leaves no stone unturned in demeaning her own husband.

Anupamaa 28 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 28 June 2021 full episode, Anupamaa gets a sudden call from her mother's family. Her neighbours inform her about Mantha's health and soon she rushes to go to her brother's house. Later on, Anupamaa asks Kinjal to do the household work and also asks her to make rotis on her behalf. Kavya goes to the kitchen and shows Rakhi that Kinjal has also become like a maid in the house.

Rakhi reaches the Shah household and threatens them to file a police complaint against them. She informs that they have been torturing her daughter and that they're keeping her as a house help. Anupamaa requests her to not speak in a harsh way with her parents. Anu is in for another shock when she gets a blunt reply from Kinjal. The latter tells her mother-in-law that it's okay if there is no whole meal for one day as the grandparents have to change their habits.

Pakhi tells the family that Kavya is trying to change the norms in their house by instigating Vanraj against them. Kavya hits back and asks the children to not interfere. Toshu is shocked to see Kinjal's behaviour and Kavya rejoices as her plan is working out. Kavya decides to get everyone against Anupamaa. Kavya further tries to manipulate Kinjal and tells her that it's no time for her to see if everything is going on smoothly in the family as a bigger task than this is the project that her boss has offered her. Kinjal decides to stay away from the chores until her work is done.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ANUPAMAA

