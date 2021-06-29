'Anupamaa' June 29 Spoiler: Kinjal Lashes Out At Anupamaa, Kavya Rejoices

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Kavya has manipulated Kinjal against Anupamaa. While Kinjal cracks a deal at the office, Kavya fosters her to concentrate on the job rather than looking after the house. Anupamaa is shocked to see how Kinjal leaves no stone unturned in demeaning her. Kinjal informs her that for once, the family has to change their habits when the women are working in the house.

Anupamaa 29 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 29 June 2021 full episode, Kavya calls Rakhi and informs the latter that Kinjal has lashed out at Anupamaa. Kavya adds that she is not being appreciated for the work and that her mother-in-law is always torturing her. Kavya continues that Anupamaa has been enjoying the new job and that all the responsibilities are on Kavya. Rakhi fumes in anger and decides to do the unthinkable.

Anupamaa, on the other hand, cries in pain. She tells Hasmukh that she had promised Kinjal that she will always be there and that she will not have to look after everything like she did. Hasmukh adds that Kinjal was right in her place. Toshu explains to Kinjal the importance of balancing things out. Kinjal adds that Leela is rooted in her culture and hence she is not adjusting to the modern norms. Anupamaa decides to talk to Kinjal and tries to mend her ways.

Rakhi enters the Shah household and creates a ruckus. She tells the family that she has informed the cops about Anupamaa's behaviour. She informs Leela that she has told the cops that she has thrown her maid away. Later, when Rakhi speaks in a harsh manner with Hasmukh, Anupamaa breaks the silence.

She holds Kinjal's hands and tells her that she will never become like the former. She asks for forgiveness and asks her to make peace with whatever happened. Kavya feels happy that Anupamaa has been belittled in front of her children and ex-husband. Kinjal looks into her mother-in-law's eyes in pain and breaks down. She decides to maintain silence and Vanraj recalls the past.

