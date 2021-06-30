'Anupamaa' June 30 Spoiler: Anupamaa Apologises To Kinjal, Latter Gets Infuriated

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some interesting drama as Rakhi reaches the Shah household and creates a ruckus. Anupamaa apologises to Kinjal and tells her that she will never become like the former. She asks for forgiveness and asks her to make peace with whatever happened. Leela loses her cool after Rakhi laughs at Anupamaa. Leela tells the family that it is not a huge deal if a working woman works for once in the house. Leela assures her that Jilmil was always there. More so, she says that Anu's mother is not feeling well and that's why she had to go.

Anupamaa 30 June episode spoiler

In the Anupamaa 30 June 2021 full episode, Samar backs Anupamaa and tells Kinjal that no one has ever asked her to work in the house. Leela tells Kavya that she knows the latter has informed Rakhi to come home. Vanraj supports Samar and Kavya fumes at him. Anupamaa gets tired of the chaos and breaks the silence. She tells everyone that Kinjal will never work in the house and that she will never be told to do anything. Anu clarifies that Kinjal will only focus on office work and that the former will take care of the household chores.

Anu adds that she will balance school and work just like before. Before ending the conversation, Anupamaa explains to Kinjal the importance of family and tells her to not demean the elders in the house. After this, Anupamaa goes to her room and cries bitterly. She feels that she is always the one who has to bend in the house. Vanraj and Kavya indulge in an ugly spat after the former expresses concern. Vanraj asks her to work in the house as she is the daughter-in-law of the house. Kavya calls him a typical husband and asks him to change his thoughts.

She mentions that no one considers her the daughter-in-law of the house so there is no point in her making an effort. Vanraj remarks that he is not expecting anything from her and that Anupamaa will handle everything. Vanraj says that it is only a dream for him to see that one day his parents accept her.

