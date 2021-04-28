'Anupamaa' Latest Episode: Will Anupamaa's Illness Halt Her Divorce With Vanraj?

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has created a massive buzz on television ever since its inception. The plot began with tracing the life of a devoted housewife who struggled to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. However, now after several twists and turn Anupamaa has learned to stand up on her own feet. She is all set to divorce Vanraj when another twist is about to create havoc in the Shah family.

'Anupamaa' Spoiler

Currently, on the show there’s barely a few days left before Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce gets confirmed before the law. Vanraj is constantly been put under pressure by girlfriend Kavya. The stress built up is so much that Vanraj decides to walk away from his family and Kavya, leaving behind a letter that he quits.

Anxious Anupamaa is looking for Vanraj, when she meets him, the Shah matriarch tries to convince him to return. Now, in the recent promo, it is shown, when Vanraj refuses Anupamaa and she faints. A shocked Vanraj picks her up and takes her to the hospital. There he learns that Anupamaa has tumor in her ovaries. The illness comes as a shocker for him and the father and husband who was about to leave everything behind has to now quit his decision.

The promo also introduces a new character in the show. Anupama's doctor will be essayed by Yogi Advait, who can be seen taking Anupamaa inside the emergency section in the promo. He is also the one who will break the news to Vanraj. The mother who has always managed to keep her family together in any circumstances is now on the verge to collapse due to unfortunate turns of events. Given the situation, many questions arise as to how will the Shah family react upon learning the truth. Will Vanraj come back after going missing for quite some time? Will the main protagonists of the show will divorce each other upon learning Anupamaa’s illness? A humungous problem is all set to engulf the shah family. Stay tuned to know about further twists and turns of the show.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Anupamaa)