Anupamaa: Madalsa Posts Pics With Sudhanshu, Hints At #Vanya’s Reunion Amid Divorce Chaos

Telly actors Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey play the lead roles of lovebirds Kavya and Vanraj respectively, in Star Plus’ show, Anupamaa. While the makers of the show are showing some major twists revolving around the divorce of Anupamaa and Vanraj, Madalsa took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and shared a series of BTS pics with Sudhanshu Pandey in which the duo was caught while having fun on the sets. Looked like they were some stills from the upcoming episodes of the show.

Sharing the same, Sharma wrote, “Once in love, always in love! #Vanya Even though Kavya is so mad at V for behaving this way, her feelings remain the same. Swipe left to see gussa nikalne wale visuals,” hinting at ‘#Vanya’s’ reunion in the drama amid all the chaos that’s happening with regards to V’s divorce. As per the current track, Vanraj changes his decision to get divorced, whereas Anupamaa decides to get to any lengths to part ways with her husband, as she had made a promise to Kavya about the same.

Madalsa’s post flooded with comments as fans penned their views about the track. A user wrote, “Don’t want Anuraj’s divorce,” while another wrote, “These two are cute.” As soon as Sudhanshu stumbled upon Madalsa's post, he wrote, “The swipe left photo is heart-wrenching.. wot is dis world coming to?.”

Madalsa hints at ‘#Vanya’s’ reunion

Meanwhile, the show will also see another new twist as Paras Kalnawat shared some pics on Instagram and confirmed that his character Samar is set to get engaged to Nandini. "Every New Beginning Comes From Some Other Beginnings End," he wrote while sharing some BTS glimpses. A long time back, Samar and Nandini confessed their love for each other but Vanraj was against their relationship as Nandini is his girlfriend Kavya's niece. But now, since he has decided to be there for Anupamaa till she recovers from her illness, he listens to his wife and accepts his son's relationship.

In Anupamaa's latest episode, Vanraj and Anu get a call from their respective lawyers regarding their divorce proceeding. While Vanraj asks if there's a possibility to cancel it, Kavya hears this conversation and loses her cool. She breaks down emotionally and soon Anupamaa tells Vanraj that the divorce will sure shot take place once Samar's engagement festivities are done.

