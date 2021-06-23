'Anupamaa': Madalsa Quashes Rumours About Cold War Between Sudhanshu And Rupali

Actor Madalsa Sharma recently opened up about the rumours that have been doing the rounds about her co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly's bond. Several rumours stated that there is a cold war happening between the duo and that there's a rift between them on the sets. Madalsa quashed them all and told Bollywood Life that all was good on the sets of Anupamaa. She affirmed that these are just rumours and nothing of this sort is happening.

Madalsa reacts to Rupali-Sudhanshu's bond

A source also told the site that there is no truth to these rumours and that they have never heard of them. The source added that the whole cast is too mature to indulge in the cold war or groupism and that no discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars and something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well, remarked the source.

According to the rumours that were doing rounds, fans suggested that the cast of Anupamaa is divided into two groups. While actors Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne are a part of one group, the other group includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat.

Speculations sparked after Madalsa and the other stars shared videos on Instagram, whereas, Rupali too shared separate clips with her gang. This led fans to wonder if all was well with the team. Paras Kalnawat, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and Anagha Bhosale had also made a team together which they had called “Fantastic four”. More so, they had introduced a new hashtag: #SPAM.

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey play the lead roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj in the show. Now the couple has been divorced and the latter has tied the knot with Kavya, his girlfriend. Madalsa Sharma in Anupamaa plays Kavya who had an extramarital affair and now that she's married to Vanraj, she decides to take over control of his family and house.

The story of the show by Rajan Shahi follows high-end drama which keeps the audience hooked to the family drama. Anupamaa also often tops the charts for these intriguing twists.

IMAGE: MADALSA SHARMA/ SUDHANSHU PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM

