Anupamaa March 1 Spoiler: Will Vanraj & Anupamaa Come Closer?

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi felt scared and sorry that she left home in anger and hopes for her parents to come take her back. But a couple sees her and abducts her and plans to push her into human trafficking. Meanwhile, Anupamaa follows her gut feeling in order to find Pakhi.

Vanraj and Anupamaa are able to rescue Pakhi from the clasps of her kidnappers just in time. They bring Pakhi home and the Shah family is relieved and they also thanked Rakhi for her support. Kavya however, is upset and jealous that Vanraj shall be staying at the Shah house. She goes back without Vanraj.

In today’s episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa decide to stay close to Pakhi and take care of her till she feels better. Later, Vanraj feels terrible and responsible for Pakhi’s conditions and apologises to Anupamaa. He tells her that he hates himself the most and feels that he is not a good father and tells Anupamaa that she is great at being a mother.

Vanraj further tells Anupamaa that he feels Pakhi should see a psychologist as it would help her with her thoughts and misery. Anupamaa agrees and tells Vanraj that she has faith in Vanraj and whatever he shall decide for his kids, will be for their betterment only. Ba tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that why can they not settle their problems for the sake of their kids and forget about separation.

Anupamaa later tells Ba and the family that they are considering sending PAkhi to a psychologist. Ba gets really angry and tells her that if Anupamaa needs to send Pakhi to a psychologist, then she has failed as a mother. Anupamaa tells her that she could have been a bad daughter-in law, a bad wife, but Ba should not accuse her of being a bad mother.

Kavya on the other hand thinks that she must play her cards well and not let Vanraj’s family lure him back into their lives. She fakes being very understanding and tells Vanraj that he must stay at the Shah house for as long as he desires. Vanraj is surprised at Kavya’s behaviour.

