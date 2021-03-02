'Anupamaa' March 1 Written Update: Leela Urges Vanraj-Anupamaa To Stop Divorce Proceeding

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While a group of goons kidnaps Pakhi, Vanraj and Anupamaa get to any lengths to find their daughter. After several attempts, they find her and bring her home. Leela is overjoyed as the duo is making an effort to reconcile for their daughter. Kavya thinks of a new plan to emotionally blackmail Vanraj.

Anupamaa March 1 written update

In the Anupamaa March 1 episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa decide to remain friends for their daughter. While the former thinks of sending her to the psychiatrist, the latter faces the brunt of Leela. Vanraj's mother tells Anupamaa that she's not a good mother and that she's willing to send her daughter to a mental asylum. At the clinic, the doctor informs Anupamaa and Vanraj that Pakhi doesn't need any sessions and that she only needs the love of her family. She further adds that she is young and that's why she's taking time to accept the divorce decision made by her parents.

At home, Kavya feels that Pakhi has played a very smart game to keep Vanraj with her. She thinks of hatching a new plan to bring Vanraj home. She visits the Shah household in the morning and pretends to be cool and quiet. Vanraj informs her that he will stay at his house till the time he feels that Pakhi is completely alright. Meanwhile, Leela fumes over her son and daughter-in-law and asks them to not ruin the lives of their children. She urges them to stop the divorce proceeding and asks them to live under one roof for the wellbeing of their three children.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot In Manali, Says 'Night Camera Action'

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar On Going Through Her Share Of Bullying & Racism: 'Was Often Teased'

However, Anupamaa denies it. Later, Hasmukh requests Leela to not ask for something that's not possible. Anupamaa and Vanraj's family is elated as Samar returns home. The entire family dances together and cherishes the moment. Pakhi feels blessed that her family is together. Whereas, Kavya feels betrayed as Vanraj does not bother to ask her about her whereabouts.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Says 'marry Me' As She Stuns In White Gown, Here's What Fans Have To Say

Also Read | 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Rehaan Gets Weird Feels, Mohit Expresses His Love For Priya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.