'Anupamaa' March 10 Spoiler: Kavya Worries That Leela Won't Let Vanraj Divorce Anupamaa

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal suggests that Kavya does not have to live alone and Vanraj can go live with her, but she does not need to live at the Shah house. Paritosh suggests that she can go live at Nandini's house with her and this way she won't have to live alone. But Anupamaa states that in times of difficulty, they should help others and therefore she is going to help Kavya.

Vanraj interrupted them and said that Kavya should stay with him at the Shah house. He said that he has always protected everyone in his life, but he feels that he failed as a man to protect Kavya. He further states that since Kavya has given her house to Anirudh in exchange for divorce, she is going to live with them as she did that to stay with him.

Anupamaa states that as a woman, she empathises with Kavya. She tells the family that she can stay as long as she does not become a problem for anybody in the family. Anupamaa says that if Kavya tries to hurt anyone in the family, she will ask her to leave.

This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 10 episode

In today's episode, Samar goes to meet Nandini who will tell him that she wants to meet Kavya but feels all the troubles that the Shah family has, are because of Kavya and herself. Vanraj shall tell the Shah family that he is going to file a complaint against the stalker who harrassed Kavya. He also tells Ba and Hasmukh about Nandini and Samar's relationship and Ba disapproves of Nandini.

Anupamaa March 10 spoiler

When Kavya finds out about Samar and Nandini's relationship, she supports them. But Leela says that she does not approve of Nandini as she is Kavya's niece and secondly, she is older than Samar. She goes on to say that she does not support Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce either.

This leaves Kavya shocked and she thinks that she has to think of something or else Leela won't let Vanraj divorce Anupamaa. She confronts Vanraj that Leela is not supportive of his divorce. Vanraj avoids talking about the topic and says that he already is very worried.