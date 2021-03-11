'Anupamaa' March 10 Written Update: Leela Sides With Vanraj, Goes Against Samar & Nandini

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Kavya tells the entire family that she doesn't have a problem with Samar and Nandini's relationship. However, Leela tells her that she's no one to put forth her opinions in the Shah household. More so, she is also against the fact that Nandini's parents are divorced.

Anupamaa 10 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 10 episode, Leela tells the family that she will stand strong in her son's support. She informs everyone that Nandini is not right for Samar. Vanraj fumes over his son and asks him to mature a bit. The latter gives it back to his father and tells him that he's no more a kid and requests him to not misrepresent his patience. Kavya is shocked to hear that Leela is against Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce.

She informs everyone that it's okay if Nandini's parents got divorced, but she doesn't want her son to part ways with his wife. A shattered Kavya confronts Vanraj about the same. He explains to her that Leela was always against their relationship and that the divorce proceedings won't stop as Anupamaa and he both want a divorce. Meanwhile, Nandini comes home to meet Samar and Vanraj comes in her way. She hugs Kavya and urges her to come and stay with her. Kavya gets emotional after seeing her niece's concern.

Anupamaa interrupts them and tells Nandini that she doesn't need anyone's permission to enter the house. Samar also backs his girlfriend and gives her a shoulder. Leela tells the family that she doesn't want any girl for Samar and that she will be the one who will find someone for her grandson. More so, she adds that Nandini just knows to dance and knows nothing apart from that. Vanraj tells Kavya that there was already a lot on his platter to look after, his disturbed child, his broken marriage, his stressed family and then his girlfriend's assault. He requests her to not create any scenes. The duo heads out to file a complaint against the stalker.