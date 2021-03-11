Anupamaa March 11 Spoiler: Vanraj Decides To Leave The Shah House With Kavya

Samar went to meet Nandini and she told him that she wants to meet Kavya but feels all the troubles that the Shah family has are because of Kavya and herself. Vanraj told the Shah family that he is going to file a complaint against the stalker who harrassed Kavya. He also told Ba and Hasmukh about Nandini and Samar's relationship and Ba disapproves of Nandini.

When Kavya found out about Samar and Nandini's relationship, she supports them. But Leela says that she does not approve of Nandini as she is Kavya's niece and secondly, she is older than Samar. She went on to say that she does not support Anupamaa and Vanraj's divorce either.

This left Kavya shocked and she thought that she has to think of something or else Leela won't let Vanraj divorce Anupamaa. She confronted Vanraj that Leela is not supportive of his divorce. Vanraj avoided talking about the topic and says that he already is very worried.

Anupamaa March 11 episode

In today's episode, Vanraj is furious that nobody in the house values his opinions anymore as much as they support Anupamaa in everything. Vanraj vents his anger in front of Kavya when she tries to manipulate him for something. She starts crying and tells him that she is staying at his house because she has no other choice after the unfortunate incident that took place at her previous house.

Anupamaa March 11 spoiler

Vanraj feels sorry and hugs her but Ba walks in on them and gets angry at Varnaj and tells him that he should behave himself as he is living with his family. On the other hand, Kinjal tells Paritosh that they must support Samar and his relationship with Nandini for he is his brother and he supported them when they needed him. Kinjal and Samar tell Anupamaa that they think Kavya is upto something and she is using Anupamaa.

Anupamaa tells them that they must support their father as he is going through a tough time. Varnaj also decides to move out of the Shah house as he wants to live in peace and Kavya staying with him there will spoil everyone's peace. Kavya, however, does not want to move out of the house as she does not want to give up her claim on that house.