Anupamaa March 12 Spoiler: Vanraj Gives A Stern Warning To Samar To Leave Nandini

In Anupamaa March 10 episode and March 11th episode, Leela and Vanraj are against Nandini and Samar's relationship. After yelling at Kavya, Vanraj felt sorry for Kavya and hugged her but Ba walked in on them and got angry at Varnaj and told him that he should behave himself as he is living with his family. On the other hand, Kinjal told Paritosh that they must support Samar and his relationship with Nandini for he is his brother and he supported them when they needed him. Kinjal and Samar told Anupamaa that they thought Kavya was up to something and she was using Anupamaa.

Anupamaa told them that they must support their father as he is going through a tough time. Vanraj also decided to move out of the Shah house as he wants to live in peace and Kavya staying with him there will spoil everyone's peace. Kavya, however, does not want to move out of the house as she does not want to give up her claim on that house.

This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 12 spoiler

In today's episode, Vanraj gets angry when he sees Samar talking to Nandini and warns him to stay away from her or else he will have to face consequences. Samar refuses to budge and tells him that he can do whatever he wants, he shall not leave Nandini. Samar goes to Nandini's house and tells her that she has to come to attend the Shivratri pooja at their house but she says that she should not come.

On the other hand, Vanraj gets rejected from all the places he applied to for a job and vents his frustration in front of Anupamaa. She feels sorry for him but reminds him that things will get better. Leela tells Hasmukh to talk to Samar and Vanraj and tell them to curb their egos so that there is peace in the house and fewer conflicts and clashes. Later, Rakhi comes to their house and breaks it to the Shah family that Vanraj is looking to move into a new house and the whole family is shocked. Later, Samar brings Nandini to the house against Vanraj's wishes to attend the pooja and Varnaj gets furious.