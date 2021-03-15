Anupamaa March 13 Written Update: Vanraj And Kavya To Live In Shah Household Forever

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. The entire family gathers to perform the Maha Shivratri pooja and Samar does the unthinkable. Despite his father's warning, he brings Nandini home. Vanraj and Anupamaa lose their cool and lash out at him. Anupamaa tells her son that she had asked him to wait a little longer but for the first time, he refused to listen to his mother.

Anupamaa March 13 written update

In the Anupamaa March 13 episode, Anupamaa tells Samar that he has no right to shout at his father. More so, she remarks that it's him who has built the house and no one has any permission to point fingers at the property. Samar informs the family that Vanraj can't be speaking about Nandini and his relationship because he has no right over the house anymore. He further remarks that Vanraj had left his entire family for Kavya, so he can at least make some efforts to accept Nandini. Amid prayers, Rakhi taunts Vanraj and tells him that she has special prayers to offer. She adds that she wants to pray for his job and for his new house.

When Vanraj lashes out at Samar, Kinjal interrupts the duo. Soon, Anupamaa asks her to refrain from interfering and Rakhi gets vexed seeing her daughter's importance in the family. After facing the brunt of his family, Vanraj leaves the temple and breaks down emotionally. He recalls the time when Leela had asked him to leave the house after the former had caught him while hugging Kavya. He also recalls how every member of the family had taunted him. He tells himself that he's built the house and just because he's lost his job, everyone has started doubting his abilities. However, this time he decides to fight back.

Vanraj prepares himself for the worst and informs the entire family that he will be living in the Shah household with Kavya no matter what. He tells everyone that all this while he kept quiet but not anymore. He further remarks that the old Vanraj Shah is back and now everyone will have to live as per his norms.