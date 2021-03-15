Anupamaa March 15 Spoiler: Vanraj Lashes At Samar, Reminds Him Of The Sacrifices He Made

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Samar brought Nandini to the Shah house even though Vanraj had asked him not to do that specific thing. Vanraj does not give the prasad to Samar or Nandini to show them his anger but Samar later took it himself and gave it to Nandini as well. When Samar attempted to touch Vanraj's feet to seek his blessings, Vanraj stepped back and got furious.

Vanraj asked Samar to hold Nandini's hand and leave the house immediately. Samar told him that the Shah house belonged to Anupamaa and therefore he shall not leave it on Vanraj's command. Samar further told Vanraj that he was not going to leave with Nandini only because Vanraj is asking him to do so because Vanraj himself is there with his girlfriend despite being a married man.

Anupamaa intervened and told Samar that he had no right to tell anyone what to do. She further asked if he had forgotten what all Vanraj had done for the house and the family. Anupamaa also asked Samar to apologise to Vanraj.

This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 15 episode

In today's episode, Vanraj gets emotional and will lash out at Samar. He will recall and recount the hardships he went through in his life to give his family the lifestyle they have today. The Shah family also grows emotional and will try to calm him down, but Vanraj will continue his tirade.

Anupamaa March 15 spoiler

Vanraj tells Samar how as a teenager, he started earning at the age of 14 because his family was very poor. He went on to tell Samar how he used to save money and struggle and sacrifice his wishes. Varnaj reminded everyone that though he has done some mistakes in his life, it should not nullify the good deeds he has done throughout his life. He further admitted that the only two mistakes he made in his life are that he fell in love with Kavya and the other one being that he hid this from Anupamaa. Apart from that, he has never been disrespectful to his father or anyone in his family, like Samar was being to him. He also said that he has always only protected his family and Samar should give him the respect he deserves.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.