'Anupamaa' March 16 Written Update: Kavya Tricks Vanraj, Fosters Him To Get His House Back

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Vanraj recalls his hardships, he makes a shocking revelation. He informs the family that the old Vanraj is back and now everything will work according to him in his house. Kavya rejoices as her plan has worked well and Rakhi taunts her for destroying her daughter's house. Considering Vanraj's anger, Kavya hatches a new plan to get the house registered in the former's name. She wants Anupamaa to be thrown out of the house.

Anupamaa March 16 written update

In the Anupamaa March 16 episode, Kavya informs Vanraj that it's not safe if the house remains in Anupamaa's name. She further adds that Anupamaa is too innocent to face the brunt of Rakhi. Kavya feels that Vanraj and her will always have this insecurity on their head. She asks Vanraj to do anything to get his house back. She also asks him to think of the future possibilities. She tells Vanraj that Rakhi will trick Anupamaa and get the shares divided between Nandini and Kinjal. After hearing this, Vanraj fumes in anger and decides to get to any lengths to get his house back.

Leela tells Hasmukh that his son needs to be given a second chance. She asks him to consider giving him his house back. Leela remarks that Vanraj has made mistakes in his personal life but that doesn't mean he's lost all his capabilities of being a good father and son. Leela thinks he has all the rights on the house he's made with his blood and sweat. However, Hasmukh remains tight-lipped. Meanwhile, the entire family is shocked to see Vanraj's new charisma. He eavesdrops on Anupamaa and Hasmukh's conversation about dividing the house papers.

Soon, Vanraj interrupts the duo and asks Anupamaa to leave the house. He says that it's his house and now no one will stop him from making decisions. Anupamaa agrees with him and packs her bag and gets ready to leave. Toshu, on the other hand, consoles Samar and asks him to eat some food.