'Anupamaa' March 17 Episode: Vanraj Insults Anupamaa, Misjudges Her Intentions

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj declared that since he has done everything for the Shah family and house, he shall live there with them. He further stated that Kavya too, shall live with him at the Shah house and if anyone has a problem with that, they can leave. Rakhi taunted Kavya for playing a victim card and slyly turning the situation in her favour.

Hasmukh and Leela were in disagreement with Vanraj and Kavya's situation, where Leela will state that they must give Vanraj priority over Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Kavya instigated Vanraj and told him to get the house registered back in his name for future security. Kavya warned Vanraj that if Anupamaa found another man, then that man may try to claim his right over the house as well because the house is in Anupamaa's name.

This article contains Anupamaa 17 March 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

Anupamaa 17 March episode

In Anupamaa today's march 17 episode, Anupamaa lashes out at Samar and tells him that she is very disappointed in him because of the way he talked to Vanraj. Anupamaa is asked by Hasmukh what does she want as Vanraj has declared his decision. Vanraj insults Anupamaa in front of everyone after he overhears her telling Hasmukh that she wants him to give the house back to Vanraj.

Anupamaa spoilers

Vanraj tells her that she does not have to pretend to be the bigger person anymore as he has understood her intentions. Anupamaa tells him that she wants to leave the house because she cannot bear to live under the same roof as Kavya and not because she is trying to belittle him. Vanraj declares that if Anupamaa wants to give him the house, he shall take it from her and shall live there with Kavya. Kinjal and Paritosh too have a heated argument as Kinjal says that Kavya should not live in their house as Vanraj's girlfriend.

Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa is a Romesh Kalra directorial and is developed by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. She shares the screen with Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra and Alpana Buch in pivotal roles.