'Anupamaa' March 17 Written Update: Vanraj Throws Anupamaa Out Of House, Kavya Rejoices

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Samar claps back at his father, Anupamaa gives him a reality check. She tells him that he broke her trust by creating a ruckus on such an auspicious day. Meanwhile, Kavya rejoices as her plans work successfully. Vanraj asks Anupamaa to give him the house and also asks her to leave the Shah household permanently.

Anupamaa March 17 written update

Kavya tells herself that she’s not Anupamaa. She feels that only a woman like Anupamaa can live in a household where she gets no respect. She adds that women in the modern world will never do so much for a man and his family who’s already in love with someone else. Kavya feels happy that her tricks are working and feels proud of herself. She further adds that she very well knows how to play the right game.

Anupamaa tells Samar that she had asked him to give her some time, but he refused to listen. She remarks that he could have done anything on any day, but by choosing the day of Maha Shivratri, he’s made the biggest mistake. Anupamaa also questions why his love has become more important to him than his family. Kinjal and Nandini break down in tears after overhearing their conversation.

Kinjal goes to her room and indulges in an ugly spat with Toshu. She tells him that she’s surprised how the entire family said nothing after Vanraj informed them that Kavya will live in this house with everybody. She adds that it’s so difficult for her mother-in-law to see her husband love and live with someday else. Toshu hits back at her and asks her to not create any mess as this house belongs to his father. However, Kinjal tells him that she’ll stand strong in Anupamaa’s support and if Kavya does anything wrong, then she’ll leave no stone unturned in making her learn a lesson; Toshu is left surprised.

Anupamaa talks to Shiv and tells him about the void in her heart. Hasmukh consoles her and requests her to stay strong. She then asks him to give away half of the shares to Vanraj. As soon as he hears this, Vanraj feels that Anupamaa is playing a drama to show everyone that she’s an ideal daughter-in-law in the house. He tells her that he’ll get to any lengths to take away his house from her. After he asks her to leave, Anupamaa packs her bag and leaves for her home. Kavya is elated that Vanraj is doing the exact same thing which was on her head.