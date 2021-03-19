'Anupamaa' March 18 Written Update: Hasmukh Stops Anupamaa From Leaving Shah Household

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Vanraj lashes out at Anupamaa, she decides to leave the house. However, Hasmukh puts forth a condition in front of her; after which she changes her mind. Kavya, on the other hand, instigates Vanraj to do the unthinkable. After this, he once again belittles his wife in front of the entire family.

Anupamaa 18 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 18 episode, Vanraj tells the entire family that Anupamaa is best at pretending to be innocent. He asks her to pick her bags and leave. After she stands still for a while, Vanraj demeans her further and tells her that she’s awaiting sympathy from the family. Anupamaa requests her family to not stop her. Soon, Vanraj leaves the living room and goes to his bedroom.

Kavya feels happy that Anupamaa is finally going. She tells Anupamaa to inform the entire family that this decision is made by herself and not by anyone else. Kavya adds that everyone will blame her after she leaves home. Anupamaa tells Kavya to not worry about anything. Hasmukh thinks of a plan to stop Anupamaa.

He tells her that Pakhi has been through a trauma and if she comes to know that her parents have separated, it will affect her health. Hasmukh also tells Anupamaa that Pakhi’s psychiatrist has requested her parents to be by her side during her crucial phase, and hence, if she sees Kavya here, she will start feeling unwell again. After this, Anupamaa decides to live in the house until Pakhi is fine and till she accepts Vanraj and his girlfriend.

Kavya again requests Vanraj to talk to Hasmukh about the house shares. An agitated Vanraj goes to his father and demands his house back. Hasmukh feels puzzled after seeing Anupamaa’s pain and his son’s anger. Vanraj tells Kavya that he'll get to any lengths to get his house back. Leela also requests Hamukh to give the house to Vanraj. She tells him that their son is worthy of his shares and that he deserves to get what he's built.