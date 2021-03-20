'Anupamaa' March 19 Written Update: Kavya Set To Fill In For Anupamaa, Samar Has New Plans

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. After Vanraj demands the shares from Hasmukh, the latter thinks of a new plan to stop the ruckus in the house. Hasmukh puts forth a condition in front of Anupamaa; after which she changes her mind, leaving Kavya vexed. However, Kavya decides to take up Anupamaa's responsibilities in the house and fails miserably. Meanwhile, Samar informs Nandu about his future plans. Here's an update on Anupamaa 19 March 2021 full episode.

Anupamaa 19 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 19 episode, Kavya thinks that Anupamaa has left the house and is all set to fill in for her. She wakes up and walks into the kitchen in her night suit. Anupamaa watches this and gets angry at her. She requests her to not enter the kitchen without having a bath as that's the rule which is followed in the Shah household for years now. Kavya gets pissed off and tells herself that she hates the rules in this house. She taunts Anupamaa and then heads for a shower.

Later, when Kinjal, Leela and Anupamaa prepare food in the kitchen, Kavya walks in and tells everyone to guide her as well. She informs the family that in the next one month, this house will not have Anupamaa so it's better she learns it all. After Kavya makes some food, Vanraj gets angry as she doesn't know to serve him. Later, she falsely blames Anupamaa and tells everyone that the latter has told her to serve everyone in this manner. Vanraj quickly interrupts her and tells her that Anupamaa will never do such a thing.

After this, Kavya goes to serve Samar and the latter also refuses to take her help. Anupamaa informs Kavya that Samar is used to filling in his own plate. Later, Samar goes to Nandini's house and tells her that he's willing to start a dance academy for his mother. He adds that he'll go to any length to make his mother, the Managing Director of the same. Later, Vanraj fumes as the entire family celebrates Anupamaa's victory.