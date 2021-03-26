'Anupamaa' March 26 Episode Spoiler: Kavya Wants To Play Holi With Vanraj

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. The Shahs are gearing up for Holi with utmost grandeur. While Anupamaa tells the entire family that it’s her last year with them, Pakhi decides to get to any lengths to keep Kavya away from her father. Samar, Leela, Hasmukh, Kinjal, and the entire family, dance to the tunes of peppy number and celebrate the auspicious festival. Read on to know what happens next in the Anupamaa 26 March episode.

Disclaimer: Anupamaa 26 March 2021 full episode spoilers ahead

In Anupamaa today's March 26 episode, the whole Shah family will celebrate Holi together. At the beginning of the episode, Kavya will tell Vanraj that he should let her apply colour on his face before anyone else. Vanraj tells her that nobody else will apply colour on his face and only Pakhi may insist on applying colour on his face. Kavya insists harder that she shall be the first one to apply colour on Vanraj's face and she should have that much right on him.

Vanraj gets irritated and asks her why is she making such a big deal about such small things. Vanraj sneaks into the kitchen and gets snacks and cold drink for himself from there and locks himself inside his room the next morning. Kinjal gets ready to play Holi with the family when Paritosh sees her and gets romantic.

Meanwhile, Samar too dreams about Nandini. Later Leela and Hasmukh start dancing together when Pakhi walks in on them. She teases them about it and the two leave from there.

In the next scene, Kinjal and Paritosh wish Anupamaa a happy holi. She blesses them and tells Paritosh never to stop Kinjal from enjoying festivals the way she wants to. She tells them that despite loving the holi festival, she could never play Holi because Vanraj never liked it. She further advices Kinjal to never let any fight take over the festivities and celebrations and forget about differences during the festivals.

Rakhi calls up Kinjal and tells her to come and celebrate her first Hoi after marriage with her as it is a custom. Kinjal gets angry as she feels that Rakhi is trying to create troubles as she knows that Kinjal would be celebrating her first Holi after marriage with the Shah family. Anupamaa invites Rakhi over to the Shah house.

