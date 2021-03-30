'Anupamaa' March 29 Written Update: Anupama Manages To Put Colour On Vanraj

In the Anupamaa March 29 episode, everyone can be seen enjoying Holi. The episode begins with Vanraj wondering why Anupamaa has not brought him food as he is very hungry. He then thinks that she is perhaps out enjoying herself and he should go get something to eat himself. As he is about to go out, he stops, thinking what would happen if someone would put colour on him as he absolutely did not want any colour on himself. In the Anupamaa latest episode, we also see Vanraj’s uncle flirting with Rakhi and Rakhi gets irritated with him saying that she is the mother of the daughter-in-law of the house and that he should behave himself. To know what happens next, read the Anupamaa March 29 written update.

Anupamaa takes a ladder to go and enter Vanraj’s room. When Vanraj sees her he is shocked and asks her if she is intoxicated and what she has had. Anupamaa replies saying that she has had some Thandai, and the scene ends. The Anupamaa March 29 full episode also sees Samar and Paritosh try and make a move to gain favour from Nandini and Kinjal. The boys are met with a cold shoulder from the girls. They then see two other girls who have been trying to gain their attention and go and talk to them to make Nandini and Kinjal jealous. There is also a dance sequence on the song Jai Hai Shiv Shankar.

In the meantime, Nandini’s shoes come apart and she decides to go and change her shoes. Samar says that he would go with her but Pakhi pulls him back. As Nandini is going some local goons accost her on the road. They start following her and making comments. They say that they will put black colour on her face and just as they are about to molest her, Paritosh comes in. He enters just in the nick of time to rescue her from the goons. Nandini asks him not to tell anyone about what had happened and he agrees on the condition that she can speak to Pakhi and Kinjal about the incident.

On the other hand, Anupamaa goes to Vanjraj with colour in her hands. Vanraj asks her why she is carrying colour and she laughs and tells him that it is for the man who stays inside the house during Holi. Vanraj asks Anupamaa not to put colour on him but she is adamant about doing that. She dances and chases him to paint his face. Kavya wonders if Anupamaa has gone to play Holi with Vanraj and comes to check, she is shocked to see the two of them playing together.

