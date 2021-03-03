Anupamaa March 3 Spoiler: Anupamaa & Shah Family Leave For Gandhinagar On A Day Trip

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anupamaa take Pakhi to psychiatrists who tells them that she is shocked and disappointed especially in Anupamaa. She advises them that if they can, they should stay together but Anupamaa asks her if she means that they must forget everything and pretend to be happy? The doctor tells them that while she can give Pakhi medicines, only her parents' love can prove to be effective.

Meanwhile, Samar surprised the Shah family by coming back home. He gives his first salary to Anupamaa, and she is delighted to see the gesture. Samar also talks to Pakhi and tries to cheer her up. Vanraj and Anupamaa send Pakhi on a school trip hoping that the change in environment will bring about a positive change in her.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 3 episode

In today's episode, Vanraj tells Kavya that he shall not be able to come home and meet her as he has to go to Gandhinagar to meet his maternal family. Even though Kavya gets angry but does not show her anger and tells Vanraj to have a safe journey. Samar thinks about surprising Nandini and expressing his feeling towards her and how much he missed her when he was away in Mumbai.

Anupamaa March 3 spoiler

Vanraj and Anupamaa leave for Gandhinagar along with Baa, babuji and mamaji. Babuji suggests that when Vanraj gets exhausted from the drive, he can let Anupamaa drive and Vanraj agrees. Baa tells them that now that both of them can drive, they must try to drive the cars of their lives together.

On the other hand, Anirudh wants to meet Kavya and get the papers of their old house back. Kavya thinks that if she wants to move forward with Varnaj, then she must end things with Anirudh. Anirudh asks how come Kavya gave up the papers so easily to which Kavya said that she was getting signed divorce papers from Anirudh in exchange for the property papers, so it was a good deal according to her. Anirudh tells her that even though their relationship failed, he shall always be a phone call away if she needs him.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Disney plus Hotstar

