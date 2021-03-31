'Anupamaa' March 31 Spoiler: Kavya Prepones Anupamaa And Varnaj's Divorce Hearing

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama as Anupamaa mistakenly drinks bhang on Holi. In disguise, she pours her heart out to the entire family and ends up applying colours on Vanraj's face. Kavya fumes as she thinks Anupamaa has won the challenge and has done all of this on purpose to make her feel jealous. Kavya calls up the lawyers and puts forth a shocking demand.

Anupamaa March 31 spoiler

In the Anupamaa March 31 episode, Anupamaa walks into Vanraj's room and sleeps in her husband's arms. She holds Vanraj's hand tightly and doesn't allow him to go to the restroom. She confesses her feelings and tells him that she's loved him since day one. She adds that she's admired him like Radha adored Krishna. Anupamaa recalls the times when Varnaj demeaned her in front of the entire family. The latter feels broken after he realises that he shouldn't have behaved in a harsh manner with his wife.

When Leela tries to calm her down, Anupamaa tells her how she always wanted her to become her mother and not her mother-in-law. She then thanks Hasmukh, and her entire family for always being by her side. Later on, she expresses gratitude towards Rakhi and tells her that she's given the Shahs the most beautiful woman as Kinjal and that no one can love her son as much as she does. Anupamaa continues that Samar is her favourite and that he understands her very well.

Kavya calls Vanraj to confront him but loses her cool after seeing Anupamaa in his bed. She disconnects the line and calls up the lawyers to prepone Anupamaa and his divorce proceeding. She bribes them to speed up the procedure. Things fall in the place and the lawyers send a letter to the Shah household and inform the couple that their final proceeding will take place after three days and after that, they'll be officially divorced. Both Anupamaa and Vanraj break down and shiver in pain. They are left speechless after the papers arrive home. Kavya rejoices as her plan works perfectly.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Anupamaa)