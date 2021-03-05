'Anupamaa' March 5 Spoiler: Vanraj Declares That He Does Not Approve Of Nandini

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj’s car breaks down in the middle of the road, he asks his family to wait in a restaurant nearby in the meantime he shall change the tyre of the car. Anupmaa, however, stands close to him and observes how the tyre is being changed. When asked by Vanraj, she tells him that Kinjal told her to learn these things about the car as well along with driving.

A stalker reaches Kavya’s house and rings her bell. When Kavya opens the door, he tells her that he came to see a flat in the building and starts asking her questions about it. Kavya tells him to talk to the secretary of the building. Then the stalker asks her for water and watches her as she walks away to get him water. She later thanks him but Kavya feels uncomfortable and shuts the door angrily.

Disclaimer: This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 5 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa walk in on Samar and Nandini dancing together in the Shah house. Vanraj fumes in anger seeing the two of them together, alone in the house. He starts insulting them and says that they could have taken the wrong step as no one was there to stop them.

Anupamaa March 5 spoiler

When Vanraj and Anupamaa reach home, they see that only Samar and Nandini are alone in the house. Vanraj further gets angry when his elder son, Paritosh and Kinjal return home very late and no elder was present to check them. Vanraj goes on to tell Samar that Nandini is Kavya’s niece, which is why he cannot have any relationship with her.

Anupamaa and Samar get angry and ask what does Kavya have to do with his relationship. Vanraj goes on to say that he does not like Nandini because her parents’ marriage did not work out. Anupamaa says that then he should not like Pakhi and Samar also, because their parents are also getting a divorce. She declares that she approves of Nandini and has always accepted their relationship and love for each other.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Hotstar plus Disney

