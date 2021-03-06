'Anupamaa' March 5 Written Update: Samar And Vanraj Lock Horns, Anupamaa Supports Her Son

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Vanraj reaches home and watches his son having a gala time with Nandini. He lashes out at him for being immature and tells him that Nandini can never become the daughter-in-law of the house since she's Kavya's niece. Anupamaa gets upset with Vanraj's words and backs her son.

Anupamaa 5 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 5 episode, Kavya gets scared after the stalker follows her everywhere. He enters her house, demands some water, and then keeps an eye on her whereabouts. Kinjal and Toshu indulge in a sweet conversation after completing their work. While the former wishes to eat out, the latter tells her that Smaar is alone at home and that they reach soon and be there for him. Kinjal tells Toshu that he's not a child and it's okay if he spends time in the house.

Samar lashes out at his father for speaking against Nandini. He tells her that he's not done anything wrong while they were not home. Anupamaa also backs him and informs Vanraj that she trusts her son. She tells him that she has faith in him and in her upbringing. Vanraj adds that something would have definitely happened between them if they would have reached home late. Samar tells him that he would never do such a thing. Nandini breaks down in tears after Anupamaa asks her to leave the house. She reaches home and cries, wondering about the brunt Samar has to face from his father.

Anupamaa tries her level best to persuade Vanraj about the same, but in vain. He informs her that this is his age to look after his career and work. He continues that it's not Samar's age to romance with a woman. Kinjal gets furious after Vanraj lashes out at the family. Meanwhile, Kavya tries to call Vanraj but his phone isn't reachable. Things turn ugly after the stalker locks himself in Kavya's house.

