'Anupamaa' March 6 Spoiler: Stalker Gropes Kavya, Shattered Vanraj-Anupamaa Bring Her Home

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the tale. After days of hustle, Vanraj thinks that everything is happening right with his children and his life. While Pakhi is back to being fine, Samar gets his first salary. However, things turn ugly after Vanraj realises that Samar has fallen in love with Kavya's niece. Whereas, Kavya lands in major trouble after a stalker enters her home and harasses her.

Anupamaa March 6 spoiler

In the Anupamaa March 6 episode, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he has three children and that he has been married for 25 years, still, he fell for another woman. She adds that if this is okay, then Samar falling in love in his teenage is absolutely normal. She continues that children these days do not care to inform their parents about their relationship and that they should feel proud that Toshu opened up about his love for Kinjal and Samar too informed them in advance. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that parents can't do anything when children lie but in their case, it's the opposite as their children always speak up the truth.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill & Badshah's 'Fly' Unveiled; Duo Steals The Show With Their 'snowy' Romance

Also Read | Mouni Roy Wishes Her 'world' Mukhar Roy On His Birthday; Asks 'getting Old, Are You?'

Vanraj is left speechless after Anupamaa hits back at him. Nandini goes home and starts packing up her stuff. She decides to leave the place after Vanraj lashes out at Samar. However, Anupamaa reaches in time and lightens up her mood. She tells the duo that she'll always be there for them. She tells herself that she couldn't save her love, but she won't let her son's love break down. Even after calling the security, the stalker turns into a deliveryman and enters Kavya's house. He throws things here and there and hits Kavya.

After everything's dusted, he leaves home and a shattered Kavya calls her boyfriend and informs him about the same. Anupamaa and Vanraj rush to see her and break down after they see the bruises on her face. They bring Kavya home and Leela fumes in anger. She recalls the time when Kavya came home last time and ruined her entire's family's happiness.

Also Read | Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Look Smitten As The Former Plants Kiss On Her Cheeks At Naina's Party

Also Read | Gauahar Khan's Father Passes Away: Vikrant, Kriti, Kushal & Other Celebs Offer Condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.