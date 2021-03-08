Anupamaa March 8 Spoiler: Vanraj & Anupamaa Bring Kavya Home For Her Safety

In the Anupamaa March 6 episode, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that he has three children and that he has been married for 25 years, still, he fell for another woman. She adds that if this is okay, then Samar falling in love in his teenage is absolutely normal. She continues that children these days do not care to inform their parents about their relationship and that they should feel proud that Toshu opened up about his love for Kinjal and Samar too informed them in advance.

Anupamaa tells Nandini and Samar that she supports their relationship and will see that its successful. Kinjal and Toshu have a fight about how Kinjal supported Samar’s relationship and Kinjal reminds him that he cannot tell her what she should or should not do. Meanwhile, Kavya lands in trouble as a stalker enters her house and tries misbehaves with her and Kavya cries out for help.

This article contains Anupamaa spoilers ahead

Anupamaa March 8 episode

In today’s episode, Vanraj finds out that while he was away, Kavya faced a big problem, he rushes to her house and Anupmaa accompanies him. When the reach their house, they see that Kavya’s house is in a bad state and things are broken on the ground as Kavya sat hiding alone. Vanraj and Anupamaa are devastated to see Kavya like that and she tells them that the stalker, who had been following her around from the past few days, tried to molest her.

Anupamaa March 8 spoiler

Anupamaa and Vanraj brought Kavya to the Shah house and everyone is empathetic towards her. Kavya tells Vanraj that the man tried to force himself on her as he thought that she is single and alone, hence available. She tells him that now she is afraid to live alone as she would keep reliving her trauma.

Vanraj feels responsible for her situation and tells her that he would now live with her in her house. But Kavya tells him that she has given the house to Anirudh as she wants to be with Vamnraj. She tells him that he must marry her soon and give a name to their relationship otherwise people will always treat her like she is worth nothing.

Anupamaa episodes are available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

