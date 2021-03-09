Anupamaa March 9 Spoiler: Anupamaa's Shocking Decision To Let Kavya Stay At Shah House

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Anupamaa brought Kavya to the Shah house and everyone is empathetic towards her. Kavya tells Vanraj that the man tried to force himself on her as he thought that she is single and alone, hence available. She tells him that now she is afraid to live alone as she would keep reliving her trauma.

Vanraj feels responsible for her situation and tells her that he would now live with her in her house. But Kavya tells him that she has given the house to Anirudh as she wants to be with Vamnraj. She tells him that he must marry her soon and give a name to their relationship otherwise people will always treat her like she is worth nothing.

In today's episode, Ba will admit that she doubts Kavya's intentions and she feels that Kavya could be doing lying about a stalker entering her house and forcing himself on her. However, Anupama will defend Kavya and tell everyone that she was she saw Kavya's condition and does not think she is pretending anything. But Ba, Samar, Toshu, Kinjal tell Anupamaa that though they empathise with Kavya, she should not live her in their house.

Kinjal suggests that Kavya does not have to live alone and Vanraj can go live with her but she does not need to live at the Shah house. Paritosh suggests that she can go live at Nandini's house with her and this way she won't have to live alone. But Anupamaa states that in times of difficulty, they should help others and therefore she is going to help Kavya.

Before Anupamaa could say anything more, Vanraj interrupts and says that Kavya shall stay with him at the Shah house. He says that he has always protected everyone in his life but he feels that he failed as a man to protect Kavya. He further states that since Kavya has given her house to Anirudh in exchange for divorce, she is going to live with them as she did that to stay with him.

Anupamaa states that as a woman, she empathises with Kavya. She tells the family that she can stay as long as she does not become a problem for anybody in the family. Anupamaa says that if Kavya tries to hurt anyone in the family, she will ask her to leave.