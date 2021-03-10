'Anupamaa' March 9 Written Update: Anupamaa Warns Vanraj, Leela Is Proud Of Her Daughter

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. Anupamaa tells the entire family that she’s ready to let Kavya stay in her house only because she’s seen her state after the stalker assaulted her. She adds that any woman would have helped her out and that she’s only thinking of Kavya’s trauma. Leela tells her that she’s not wrong, but by allowing her to move in, she’s making a wrong decision. Meanwhile, Kinjal and Samar are upset with the scenario in the house.

Anupamaa 9 March written update

In the Anupamaa March 9 episode, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that if Kavya creates any issues for her family this time, she will not spare her. She reminds him of all the times she had created a ruckus in her house in the past. She adds that her family is very dear to her and that she will not like it if anyone causes any displeasure to her children or parents. She remarks that she won’t stay quiet if Kavya messes up things. Soon, Vanraj informs the family that Kavya has sold the shares of her flat to Anirudh to get a divorce from him and hence he wants her to stay in their house until they find a new home.

Leela is proud that Anupamaa has taken a stand for the house and kids but is also shattered because she has to take care of her husband’s girlfriend. Kavya gets a panic attack while Vanraj goes to her place to collect her clothes and stuff. Anupamaa warms Kavya and gives her a shoulder. She recalls the time when Vanraj and Kavya betrayed her and there was no one to look after her.

After Vanraj returns, Kavya gets up from Anupamaa’s lap and hugs her boyfriend. Anupamaa watches all this but tries her level best to not break down. Vanraj tells his wife that he couldn’t be a good husband, nor is he a good boyfriend. Meanwhile, Leela too sides with Vanraj and goes against Samar and Nandini's relationship after Kavya tells them that she doesn't have a problem with it.