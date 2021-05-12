'Anupamaa' May 12 Episode Spoilers: Will Vanraj Change Anupama's Mind About The Divorce?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 11 episode showed Kavya being schooled by Anupama while the rest of the family deals with the upcoming divorce. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 12 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 12

In the preview for Anupamaa 12 May episode, fans will see Anu thinking to herself about everything she has gone through and everything she will have to go through after the divorce, as the rest of the family sleeps. Vanraj is also seen pleading with Anu in the next episode asking her to change her decision about the divorce.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode (May 11)

Anupamaa latest episode on May 11 begins with Anupama still talking to Kavya about her attempted suicide as the rest of the family watches. Anu tells Kavya, that she didn't dare do this again and goes on to explain how people will feel her loss in spite of their arguments. Adi tells Kavya that people who commit suicide only die once, but the people they then leave behind die every day.

Adi asks everyone to leave the room so Kavya can rest, and she requests Anu to stay with her and then tells her about whatever happened between her and Vanraj. Outside, Samar tries to get everyone to eat while Vanraj's sister, Dolly, meets Adi. Anupama then enters and asks Vanraj why he told Kavya that he wasn't going to get a divorce. She proceeds to tell him that he has to give her a divorce, even if he can't bring himself to do so.

Vanraj goes to Kavya's room, who doesn't want to speak to him at first, however, he apologizes for everything he said. She expresses her feelings and tells him why she did what she did, which was because she was scared and that she doesn't want him to leave her. Kavya also threatens Vanraj saying that if he doesn't divorce Anu, she'll attempt suicide again.

Toshu and Baa discuss the upcoming divorce and feel helpless. They then look at the time and realise that there are only 12 hours left until Anu and Vanraj leave for court. On the other hand, Nandini goes to check on Kavya, who tells her she's fine and that she should go be with Anu as she probably needs her.

Meanwhile, Pakhi talks to her brothers about the impending divorce and expresses how she never thought it would end this way. Anu returns home to find the family sitting silently in sadness, and decides to change the mood. She then expresses how it is her last day as Vanraj's wife and that they should all have as much fun as they can together.

The family then goes out into the garden, and Anu explains that they will all sit here all night and watch home videos from their celebrations. She talks about how after a match people watch highlights, and so they will also watch highlights, but of their lives together. The family sits and watches funny home videos of their celebrations during festivals while Anu hides her pain from the family.

