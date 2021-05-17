'Anupamaa' May 17 Episode Spoilers: Is Anupama's Illness Something Even Worse?

Anupamaa is a popular TV series that revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. Anupamaa's May 11 episode showed Anupama and Vanraj on the way to the family court to get their divorce, while the rest of the family waits anxiously in the resort. Read here to find out what will happen next in the Anupamaa 17 May episode.

Anupamaa spoilers: May 17

In the preview for Anupamaa 17 May episode, fans can see the family court judge finally granting Anupama and Vanraj a divorce. On the other hand, Dr Advaith Khanna looks worried after finding out about Anupama's reports. He worries about how to inform Anupama with the "bad news" as she's still dealing with the pain of her divorce.

A look at Anupamaa latest episode: May 15

Anupamaa latest episode on May 15, begins with Vanraj apologizing to Anupama for everything he did. He begins with the things he did on the first day of their marriage and then goes on to list everything, including the time he locked Anu out of the house for meeting her friends. Anupama then forgives him for his mistakes.

On the other hand, Adi gives Samar some advice about his parents, as the latter looks upset. Samar feels bad about the fact that he didn't go along with his parents, while Adi tells him that his parents have and will always be there for him as his mother and father. However, right now, they need to just be a married couple and that he should respect that, and Samar agrees.

In the car, Anupama finally learns how to pronounce "sorry". Anu and Vanraj reach court, but are stopped by a peon on the way in, who tells them that they're one minute too late. Vanraj and Anu fight with the man as they want to get in, and at some point, Vanraj stands up for Anu. The two, however, eventually manage to enter the building without the peon noticing them.

Vanraj and Anu are informed by their lawyer that they can go in and meet with the judge. The judge then conducts court procedures i.e checking their papers, asking routine questions, etc. The judge then also informs Anu that the papers state that she does not want money, property, or alimony and asks her if she's made this decision on her own, without external pressure to which she tells him that it is her decision.

The judge then asks the two of them to sign the papers for their divorce. Vanraj looks at the papers with uncertainty and begins to reminisce about his happy times with Anu again. Upset with the situation and anxious due to the divorce papers in front of him, Vanraj drops the pen just as he's about to sign the papers.

Image - Still from Anupamaa

